CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $64,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LU. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Lufax by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,794,000 after buying an additional 1,205,276 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,992 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Lufax by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,086,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after acquiring an additional 976,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lufax by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,654 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lufax by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,606,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,690 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Stock Performance

NYSE LU opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.32. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. CICC Research began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

