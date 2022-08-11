CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $176,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUFG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

