CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $207,000 Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Stock Up 3.9 %

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $3.9382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

