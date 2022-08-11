CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $212,000 Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.68. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

