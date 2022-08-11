CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $213,000 Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $55.26 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.