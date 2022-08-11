CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $223,000 Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

