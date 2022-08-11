CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,021 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 and sold 1,428 shares valued at $98,503. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Enviva Trading Up 0.7 %
Enviva stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Enviva Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
About Enviva
Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.
