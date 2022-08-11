CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 855.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. BTIG Research upped their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.