CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $60.54 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.73, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

