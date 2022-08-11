CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC stock opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.