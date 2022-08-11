CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director Antonio O. Garza purchased 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.