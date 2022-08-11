CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $42,898,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 426,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 343.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 246,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 190,775 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $2,616,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 53,704 shares during the period.

US Ecology Stock Performance

Shares of ECOL opened at $47.99 on Thursday. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Ecology Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

