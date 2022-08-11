CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,408,000 after buying an additional 285,122 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,217,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,425,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,412,000 after buying an additional 523,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,933,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,811,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.66 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

