CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONO. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Sonos Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.