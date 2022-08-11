CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,583 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,816,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.54 and a beta of 0.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

