CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 6,948 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.34%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,742 shares of company stock worth $12,115,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

