CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 9,907 Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Mandiant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Mandiant

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

Featured Stories

