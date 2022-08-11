CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 214 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crane were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 2,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 1,548.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 79,886 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,678,000 after buying an additional 69,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

NYSE CR opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

