CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 272 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of HASI opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 154.64%.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.