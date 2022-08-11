CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $201,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Vertical Research increased their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

