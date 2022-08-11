CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $203,000 Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,145,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.27%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

