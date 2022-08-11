CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $209,000 Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 75.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AAR by 201.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

AIR stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

