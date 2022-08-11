CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $212,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment Trading Up 4.3 %

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Articles

