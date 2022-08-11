CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $219,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Chegg by 0.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 403,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chegg by 7.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 61.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the period.

CHGG stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

