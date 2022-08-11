CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $228,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MGY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

