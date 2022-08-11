CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $241,000 Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.