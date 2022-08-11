CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $270,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,096 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,746,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 357,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $58,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.70. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

