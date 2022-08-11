CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 457,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 448,531 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $15,819,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 348,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 615,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,370 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.



Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

