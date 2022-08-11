CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DT Midstream by 39.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.9 %

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of DTM opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.52.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

