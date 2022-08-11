CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,700,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $188.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.76.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

