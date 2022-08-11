CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Matson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Matson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $125.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,357.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,341 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

