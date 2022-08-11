CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on HCC. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

