Cigna (NYSE:CI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $276.00 to $305.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cigna traded as high as $289.22 and last traded at $287.27, with a volume of 9373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.04.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.67.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Cigna Trading Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

