Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CRUS. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,862 shares of company stock worth $572,518 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

