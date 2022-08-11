Citigroup Increases Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $75.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Timken Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TKR opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Timken by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Timken by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Timken by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

