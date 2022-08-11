Citigroup Raises Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Price Target to $13.00

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 303,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,421.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

