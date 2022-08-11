Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.89

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$63.89 and traded as high as C$72.00. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$72.00, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

Clairvest Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.05.

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

Clairvest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.