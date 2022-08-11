Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Clear Secure Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $58.24.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Clear Secure
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
Featured Articles
