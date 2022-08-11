Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Clear Secure Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $58.24.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $120,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,983,573.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,718,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,009,715 shares of company stock valued at $126,208,607 in the last three months. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

