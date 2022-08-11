Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWEN. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

About Clearway Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.