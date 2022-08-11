Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWEN. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.
Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearway Energy (CWEN)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.