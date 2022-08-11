CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Acquires 75 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($183.06).

LON:CLI opened at GBX 213.50 ($2.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £869.79 million and a PE ratio of 736.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.18. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 260.50 ($3.15).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

