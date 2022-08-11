CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Acquires 75 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($183.06).
CLS Trading Up 2.6 %
LON:CLI opened at GBX 213.50 ($2.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £869.79 million and a PE ratio of 736.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.18. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 260.50 ($3.15).
CLS Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLS Company Profile
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
Recommended Stories
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.