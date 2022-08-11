Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.68, but opened at $82.01. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $89.31, with a volume of 267,518 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 3.59.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

