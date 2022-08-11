Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CVGI opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 295,290 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 245,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

