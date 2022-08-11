Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,132,000 after buying an additional 195,511 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 257,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 160,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,310,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 5.5 %

INSP stock opened at $223.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.84 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average of $210.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Inspire Medical Systems

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

