Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,630.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

