Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 47.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvergate Capital

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.08. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.58.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.