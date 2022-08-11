Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,346 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average is $150.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

