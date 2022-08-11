Comparing Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.63 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.34 -$1.01 billion ($10.32) -0.44

Boxed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Boxed presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 24.72%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Boxed.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -1.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -31.44% Dingdong (Cayman) -25.29% N/A -56.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxed beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

