Comparing Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) & Its Competitors

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) is one of 415 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Clearwater Analytics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics -3.68% 2.01% 1.50% Clearwater Analytics Competitors -91.56% -64.74% -8.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clearwater Analytics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 1 3 7 0 2.55 Clearwater Analytics Competitors 1625 11186 24093 526 2.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 27.98%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.70%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than its rivals.

21.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $252.02 million -$8.21 million -251.29 Clearwater Analytics Competitors $1.81 billion $283.08 million 36.33

Clearwater Analytics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clearwater Analytics. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics rivals beat Clearwater Analytics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. Its Clearwater Prism solution enables self-service access to data feeds from accounting, compliance, performance, and risk systems, including those offered by the company and other third-party software vendors, as well as provides flexible reporting to various users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

