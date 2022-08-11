Comparing Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nkarta has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Nkarta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.47 million ($1.00) -0.42 Nkarta $120,000.00 4,390.33 -$86.07 million ($2.82) -5.66

Profitability

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.35% -73.45% Nkarta N/A -33.68% -29.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Nkarta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Nkarta 0 0 8 0 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,091.90%. Nkarta has a consensus price target of $39.86, indicating a potential upside of 149.73%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nkarta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Nkarta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nkarta beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. It has a research agreement with Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd. to develop a combination therapy of ASC41 (THR-beta agonist) and Aramchol (SCD 1 inhibitor) for the treatment of NASH; a research and development collaboration agreement with MyBiotics Pharma Ltd. to identify the selected microbiome repertoire associated with the response to Aramchol; and a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company has a research collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Nkarta, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.