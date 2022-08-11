Comparing Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $353.87 million 3.43 $110.34 million $2.76 11.23 Prosperity Bancshares $1.19 billion 5.77 $519.30 million $5.50 13.51

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. S&T Bancorp pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

61.1% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 30.84% 9.06% 1.15% Prosperity Bancshares 43.50% 7.85% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for S&T Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prosperity Bancshares 1 2 1 0 2.00

Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $77.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats S&T Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 73 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 273 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

